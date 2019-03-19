



– The NYPD wants your help identifying a man caught on surveillance video firing a shot into the air on a busy street in Astoria, Queens.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Steinway Street.

No one was hurt.

It’s not clear why the gunman opened fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.