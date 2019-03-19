GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bronx News, Child Abuse, Local TV, New York, The Bronx


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-month-old baby boy has died after police responded to a 911 call about possible child abuse.

It happened at the Mill Brook Houses on East 137th Street in the Bronx. Police say they were called to an apartment there just before midnight Tuesday and found the child in serious condition with head trauma.

Aidan Rodriguez was rushed to Colombia Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Check back soon for more information on this story. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s