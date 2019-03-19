Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-month-old baby boy has died after police responded to a 911 call about possible child abuse.
It happened at the Mill Brook Houses on East 137th Street in the Bronx. Police say they were called to an apartment there just before midnight Tuesday and found the child in serious condition with head trauma.
Aidan Rodriguez was rushed to Colombia Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
