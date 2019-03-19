NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A cow ran loose on the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx Tuesday.

There was no immediate word on where the cow came from.

The cow ran free on I-87 southbound between the Cross Bronx Expressway and Yankee Stadium exits shortly before noon.

Images from the scene showed NYPD officers corralling the cow.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the cow was injured.

#breaking: The NYPD has corralled a cow that ran loose on the Major Deegan Expressway this morning. Here’s what it looked like as our crew drove by moments ago. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/qxYhCaeDSN — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) March 19, 2019

The cow will be taken to an Animal Care and Control facility in Manhattan, where Skyland Sanctuary will come pick it up.

