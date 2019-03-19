



– A bunch of people woke up in Brooklyn Tuesday morning to find their car windows had been smashed.

At least 10 cars had windows broken along Bath Avenue between Bay 41st and 26th Street.

The NYPD says they started receiving complaints around 10 p.m. Monday.

One of the victims is a cab driver. Rahal Fashi says he can’t even go to work until he fixes the damage.

“I lost today job, maybe tomorrow, and also I have to pay this damage from my pocket,” Fashi said.

“Totally disgusted. I just got my car, two weeks old, so upsetting,” said Stephanie Francoforte.

Police could be seen dusting an SUV for fingerprints.

The vandals ransacked each of the cars. It’s not clear what, if anything, was stolen.