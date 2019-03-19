



– The murder retrial of Chanel Lewis continues in Queens Tuesday.

The victim’s mother is expected to testify sometime this week.

Cathy Vetrano was in court for Monday’s opening statements.

Lewis allegedly attacked Karina Vetrano as she jogged near her Howard Beach home in August 2016.

Prosecutors say Lewis was angry that day because of noisy neighbors.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting Vetrano then strangling her.

“He told investigators that he placed his hands around her neck and that he ‘finished her off’, his words,” said Assistant Queens District Attorney Brad Leventhal.

“You won’t see Chanel’s blood or body fluid, shoe prints or hair at the crime scene,” defense attorny Jenny Cheung said. “You won’t see his fingerprints at the crime scene either.”

Prosecutors say Lewis confessed on video, twice.

The defense claims the confessions were coerced.

The first trial ended in a hung jury last November.