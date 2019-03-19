



– Authorities charged 12 men with distributing drugs and “ ghost guns ” following a year-long investigation.

Prosecutors say the weapons, including AR-15 assault rifles, are assembled from kits purchased online, do not have serial numbers and are not registered, making them untraceable.

The arrests are the first under new laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in November and March that makes it a crime to purchase, manufacture, possess or distribute “ghost guns” in the state.

“We undoubtedly saved lives by taking untraceable guns out of the hands of criminals and off of our streets,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Investigators say the suspects became aware of the new law in New Jersey and shipped the weapons to Pennsylvania where they were intercepted.