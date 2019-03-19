GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Ghost Guns, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Phil Murphy


NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities charged 12 men with distributing drugs and “ghost guns” following a year-long investigation.

Prosecutors say the weapons, including AR-15 assault rifles, are assembled from kits purchased online, do not have serial numbers and are not registered, making them untraceable.

The arrests are the first under new laws signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in November and March that makes it a crime to purchase, manufacture, possess or distribute “ghost guns” in the state.

Operation Stone Wall “Ghost Gun” Suspects (credit: NJ Office Of The Attorney General)

“We undoubtedly saved lives by taking untraceable guns out of the hands of criminals and off of our streets,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Investigators say the suspects became aware of the new law in New Jersey and shipped the weapons to Pennsylvania where they were intercepted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s