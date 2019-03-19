



– New York has made it back on the list of the world’s ten most expensive cities.

The weakening dollar knocked the Big Apple and Los Angeles off the list last year.

Unfortunately, we’re back.

Singapore, Paris and Hong Kong tying for first place on the list, which was compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s worldwide cost of living survey.

New York was one of three cities that tied for seventh place.

Los Angeles tied Tel Aviv for tenth place.

Here’s the list:

Singapore

Paris

Hong Kong

Zurich

Geneva

Osaka

Seoul

Copenhagen

Tel Aviv

Los Angeles

Click here to read the full report.