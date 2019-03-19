GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York has made it back on the list of the world’s ten most expensive cities.

The weakening dollar knocked the Big Apple and Los Angeles off the list last year.

Unfortunately, we’re back.

Singapore, Paris and Hong Kong tying for first place on the list, which was compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s worldwide cost of living survey.

New York was one of three cities that tied for seventh place.

Los Angeles tied Tel Aviv for tenth place.

Here’s the list:

  • Singapore
  • Paris
  • Hong Kong
  • Zurich
  • Geneva
  • Osaka
  • Seoul
  • Copenhagen
  • Tel Aviv
  • Los Angeles

Click here to read the full report.

