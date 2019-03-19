



– The NYPD is now looking for a man who was captured on surveillance video in the Bronx trying to steal a woman’s purse.

The attack happened earlier this month in Morris Heights.

In the video, a young man can be seen on the right of the scene grabbing at the 47-year-old victim’s purse, but the woman holds on tight even as the suspect drags her into the street.

Police later found more video of the suspect and are now they’re hoping someone can identify him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

