



Therese Patricia Okoumou scaled more than 20 feet onto the monument’s pedestal on July 4, 2018.

The Statue of Liberty and national park was evacuated during the event.

Okoumou also climbed the Southwest Key building in Houston last February.

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The woman who climbed the Statue of Liberty’s pedestal to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies was sentenced to probation and community service Tuesday morning, but no jail time.

Therese Patricia Okoumou spent about three hours at Lady Liberty’s feet last July 4, until police got her down safely.

She was sentenced to five years probation and 200 hours of community service. The judge made it clear if she commits a crime in the future she will get jail time.

The judge spoke at length about how he feels there’s no question she deliberately took action to put officers in danger. He went to the statue earlier this month and examined the area.

MORE: Who Is Therese Patricia Okoumou?

She was convicted of trespassing, disorderly conduct and interference with agency functions.

After her arrest last year, Okoumou started a GoFundMe page for her cause, which has raised more than $23,000.