– Another question is dividing the Internet Tuesday.

This time, it’s what Sesame Street character you’d pick to be stuck on a desert island with.

The options are Oscar the Grouch, Grover, Elmo and Cookie Monster.

You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019

So, who would you pick and why?

People weren’t shy on Twitter.

This is 100% Cookie Monster. Elmo is way too loud.

I don't need Oscar's negativity in my life.

If worst comes to worst, Cookie Monster is better eating. https://t.co/emBJTNTniV — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) March 18, 2019

Grover and it’s not even close. Elmo, God love him, would become super annoying QUICKLY asking way too many questions. Cookie’s blood sugar gets low, he becomes hangry, and it’s a wrap. Oscar would complain the whole time and wouldn’t lift a finger to help. This is science. https://t.co/vm4xUmrXUL — April (@ReignOfApril) March 18, 2019

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt broke the rules, and picked Animal.