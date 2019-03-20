GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – NJ TRANSIT is trying make sure trains run on time. On Tuesday, they opened a new emergency operations center to track your commute.

The new division of NJ TRANSIT will be watching trains in real time to deal with day-to-day problems and weather events.

Workers at the new facility will also be vital to informing commuters about cancellations due to the positive train control project.

(Credit: CBS2)

But will summer riders be affected?

“We have to have engineers doing the testing and we have a shortage of engineers… otherwise they will not feel it,” NJ TRANSIT executive director Kevin Corbett said.

“The engineering class size is more of a summer risk than positive train control,” Gov. Phil Murphy added.

Gov. Murphy also included an extra $100 million in his proposed budget for NJ TRANSIT, which would give the railroad $407 million in their operating budget.

