MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – NJ TRANSIT is trying make sure trains run on time. On Tuesday, they opened a new emergency operations center to track your commute.

The new division of NJ TRANSIT will be watching trains in real time to deal with day-to-day problems and weather events.

Workers at the new facility will also be vital to informing commuters about cancellations due to the positive train control project.

But will summer riders be affected?

“We have to have engineers doing the testing and we have a shortage of engineers… otherwise they will not feel it,” NJ TRANSIT executive director Kevin Corbett said.

“The engineering class size is more of a summer risk than positive train control,” Gov. Phil Murphy added.

Gov. Murphy also included an extra $100 million in his proposed budget for NJ TRANSIT, which would give the railroad $407 million in their operating budget.