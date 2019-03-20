GET YOUR PICKS IN!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
New York weather


Pleasant sunshine will mix with a few more high clouds this afternoon. And despite an onshore breeze, but we’ll still manage to break into the low 50s.

Clouds will be on the move tonight with rain developing across our southwest communities overnight. Temps will have a tough time falling off much — just the low 40s.

Rain will likely develop early tomorrow morning with periods of heavier rain later in the day. As for our temps, they’ll climb to around normal in the low 50s.

And into Friday, we’ll see early rain exit with perhaps a passing shower into the afternoon. It will be blustery, as well, with highs in the low 50s.

