



A brutal mugging was caught on camera this week in Queens.

A 34-year-old man was punched, kicked and robbed by a group of men late Monday night in Sunnyside, police say.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. on the corner of Greenpoint and 48th avenues.

Surveillance video shows one suspect punch the victim in the head, knocking him onto the sidewalk. The trio then closes in, kicking the man repeatedly.

Police said the suspects also stole the victim’s wallet, which had $600 inside, his iPhone Z and Apple Earpods before taking off.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for bruises.

Police said they’re searching for three men wanted for questioning, described as black men in their 20s, one with long braids, a white jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.