



– The full line-up of the upcoming Woodstock 50 festival has been announced.

Jay-Z, Dead and Company, The Black Keys, Chance the Rapper, and Imagine Dragons are among the headliners for the upcoming festival set for Aug. 16 to 18, 2019, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Also on the bill are The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, and Portugal the Man, Halsey, Cage the Elephant and more.

The festival will be split among three stages: the Peace stage, the Love stage and the Music stage.

Along with the more modern acts, Woodstock 50 will feature several performers who also appeared at the original Woodstock music festival back in 1969.

They include Santana, John Fogerty, John Sebastian, and David Crosby.

