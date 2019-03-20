



– Spring starts Wednesday afternoon, but Yankee Stadium is gearing up for summer.

CBSN New York’s John Dias got a taste of some of the new food fans will see when the season starts.

After seeing what the Yankees will be cooking up this season, you won’t need to be much of a sports fan to want to come to the stadium. You’ll just need to be more of a food fan, Dias reported.

The senior executive chef told Dias his team spends the entire off season going around and seeing what’s new, then bringing it to Yankee fans.

His team is constantly changing up the menu to make sure they have the top culinary trends.

LINK: Click here for the complete Yankee Stadium dining guide

Some of the new menu items include Mighty Quinn’s MQ rib sandwich and 1/2 rack of baby back ribs, Bareburger’s vegan “Impossible burger” and vegan guacamole bites. Then there’s Big Mozz’s mozzarella sticks and Buffalo Wild Wings traditional wings and sauces. The stadium’s newest signature go-to is the crispy maple chicken sandwich.

“All of this that is being showcased today is available to every single fan that walks in, so if you’re a normal ball park goer, we have that. We also have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free, kosher. Our goal is for every fan to feed themselves,” said senior executive chef Matthew Gibson.

Old favorite swill be on hand, including gourmet milkshakes and Lobell’s steak sandwiches.