



Police are searching for a man seen on video sucker punching a woman in broad daylight on a Brooklyn sidewalk.

The random attack happened around 12:10 p.m. March 9 on the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.

Police said the suspect approached the 27-year-old victim and hit her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

🚨WANTED for An ASSAULT on N/E C/O Nostrand Ave and Crown St #CrownHeights #Brooklyn @NYPD71Pct On 039/19 at 12:10 PM Do you know him?💰Reward up to $2500👀have you seen him ?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @CHInfoNews pic.twitter.com/kzIYOnPmP0 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 21, 2019

She drove herself to a nearby hospital to be treated for a head injury.

Investigators said they’re searching for a black man, approximately 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black facial hair, last seen wearing a black wool hat, navy blue jacket with a white stripe depicting the word “Yale,” blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.