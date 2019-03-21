



The previous policy stated that if you post any photos on social media while visiting the Vessel, it’s operator – ERY Vessel LLC. – could use your posts, pictures and videos for commercial purposes.

“I hereby grant to company and its affiliates the right to re-post, share, publish, promote and distribute the Vessel Media,” the terms stated.

The policy also started that upon entering the structure, you can be photographed, filmed or recorded, and the “Company has the unconditional, irrevocable right to reproduce, display and use the Recordings, including for advertising, marketing and promotional purposes, in all media and formats, whether now known or later developed.”

Entertainment and media attorney Craig Delsack told CBS2 the policy went too far and was overreaching.

Now, the operator has added clauses into the policy, allowing people to retain ownership of their posts, saying Vessel only wants the right to “amplify and re-share” the photos.