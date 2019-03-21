By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect a rainy day today with gusty winds and a raw feel. Skies are cloudy and we have off and on bouts of rain all day.

The heaviest amounts will fall in the afternoon. Totals could reach up to 2 inches in some areas. We can expect cloudy skies all day ans winds will have a definite impact.

Expect gusts up to 30 mph and a generally tough conditions all day. The storm lingers into Friday with gusty winds continuing into Saturday.