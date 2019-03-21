TIP-OFF AT NOON!Enter The College Basketball Bracket Challenge Now For A Shot At Winning $1,000 In Our National Contest!
Filed Under:CBS2 weather, New York weather


Expect rain and even some dry periods this afternoon with another round late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s or so.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rain will be a bit heavier and steadier this evening with leftover showers and tapering overnight. Temps are expected to fall into the low 40s or so.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will feature blustery conditions with perhaps a round of showers in the afternoon. It will be about as warm as today with highs in the low 50s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday looks to be windy, as well, with gusts of 35-45+ mph. It will also be on the chilly side with feels like temps in the 30s.

