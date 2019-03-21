



Police believe the suspects behind a brutal attack in Queens may have struck three other times.

CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported Wednesday on a 34-year-old man punched, kicked and robbed on March 11 in Sunnyside.

Police said two days prior, the same three suspects sprayed a 62-year-old victim in the face with silly string and beat him with a belt.

Then on March 16, the men allegedly punched a 21-year-old victim who confronted them about spray painting cars.

Two days later in Long Island City, police said they slashed and stabbed a 45-year-old man on his way to work, and then stole his cellphone, wallet and backpack.

Anyone with information about the attacks is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.