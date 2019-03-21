



An 81-year-old woman from Queens was killed in this week’s charter bus crash in Virginia.

The Tao’s Travel bus overturned Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Prince George County, about 30 miles south of Richmond, as it was headed for Manhattan.

A 37-year-old Chinese national died at the scene. Janetta Cumberbatch, 81, of Jamaica, died hours later at the hospital.

The driver, Yui Chow, 40, of Staten Island, was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators said it appears he was speeding.