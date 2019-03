YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County police are cracking down on illegally tinted windows.

A 2017 law banned heavily tinted windows in New York state. It’s aimed at protecting police officers during traffic stops.

Windows that block more than 30 percent of light cannot be sold or installed.

Police conducted a sting, called Operation Black Glass, using a decoy car at two inspection stations.

Last year, nearly 6,000 vehicles were ticketed in the county for illegally tinted windows.