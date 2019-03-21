



Two Long Island teachers have been fired over a school display showing nooses

The racist images were part of a collage found in a classroom last month at Roosevelt Middle School.

A picture titled “back-to-school necklaces,” showed two nooses with stickers of laughs, a smiley face and the hashtag “yes.”

The phrase “back-to-school necklaces” is reportedly another name for a noose or is sometimes used to express the despair felt when school begins again.

Pastor Arthur Mackey Jr. of Mount Sinai Baptist Church Cathedral, said he was sent a photo of the collage and called it a slap in the face, especially during Black History Month.

“That is pure outright discrimination whether they realize it or not,” he told CBS2.

He and Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen called on the school district to dismiss any teachers responsible.

Two were fired, a third has been suspended. Their names were not released.