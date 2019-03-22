37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:New York, plainview, Reena Roy

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A chain reaction crash in Long Island sent a car slamming into a home right through a wall around 10 a.m. Friday.

Skid marks show the path off Manetto Hill Road across a family’s front lawn, smashing into the side of their home, reports CBS2’s Renna Roy.

The hole directly into their basement shows where the homeowner’s brother was working on a playroom for his kids, sending debris flying into the house.

A car crashed into a house in Plainview, N.Y., on March 22, 2019. (credit: Bruce Bromberg)

A witness told CBS2 there were two people in each car, but it is unclear how they veered off the road.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The homeowner said he was grateful his children – ages 3 and 5 – were not in the playroom when the crash happened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s