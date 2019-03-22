PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A chain reaction crash in Long Island sent a car slamming into a home right through a wall around 10 a.m. Friday.

Skid marks show the path off Manetto Hill Road across a family’s front lawn, smashing into the side of their home, reports CBS2’s Renna Roy.

The hole directly into their basement shows where the homeowner’s brother was working on a playroom for his kids, sending debris flying into the house.

A witness told CBS2 there were two people in each car, but it is unclear how they veered off the road.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

The homeowner said he was grateful his children – ages 3 and 5 – were not in the playroom when the crash happened.