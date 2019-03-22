



Police are on the lookout for a man accused of repeatedly groping a woman last weekend in Downtown Brooklyn.

Authorities said he continued to attack her while she called 911 for help.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. Saturday on Dekalb Avenue near Ashland Place.

Investigators said the suspect was following the 29-year-old victim on the street, trying to engage her in conversation. When she refused, he allegedly began slapping her backside.

The suspect then followed the victim into Dekalb Deli, where she borrowed someone’s phone to call 911, police said. He allegedly continued slapping her during the call.

The man eventually took off, heading south on Ashland Place.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 160 to 170 pounds, last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.