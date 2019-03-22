



The search is on for the suspect behind a vicious attack against a 78-year-old woman on the subway.

It happened around 3:10 a.m. on March 10 aboard a northbound 2 train as it pulled into the 238th Street / Nereid Avenue station in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance photos and video of the suspect Friday.

Individual below is WANTED for a heinous attack of an elderly woman aboard a #2 train on March 10, 2019, at approx 3:10am, at the Nereid Ave Station in the #Bronx. If you know who he is or have info, contact CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips ANONYMOUSLY 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/mmrhdkEhmh — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 22, 2019

Police said he repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the head and body.

She was treated at the 241st Street station for cuts and swelling to her face.

Police said they’re searching for a black man, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, black jacket, black pants and metal framed glasses.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.