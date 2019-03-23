



Police are looking for the gunman who shot and wounded two people in the Bronx, one of them a teenager.

The shooting happened on East 176th Street and Belmont Avenue in the East Tremont section.

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg, another person was shot in the back.

Both victims were transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital and are expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.