



It happened around 3:10 a.m. on March 10 aboard a northbound 2 train as it pulled into the 238th Street / Nereid Avenue station in the Bronx.

The NYPD released surveillance photos and video of the suspect Friday.

Individual below is WANTED for a heinous attack of an elderly woman aboard a #2 train on March 10, 2019, at approx 3:10am, at the Nereid Ave Station in the #Bronx. If you know who he is or have info, contact CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips ANONYMOUSLY 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/mmrhdkEhmh — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 22, 2019

Police said he repeatedly punched and kicked the victim in the head and body.

She was treated at the 241st Street station for cuts and swelling to her face.

On Saturday afternoon, police said the suspect had been apprehended and was in custody.

The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance. Add’l details to follow. pic.twitter.com/W4rFRDeuq2 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 23, 2019

The victim was treated and released is now getting help from officials, Shea wrote on Twitter.

“Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance,” Shea wrote.

More details were expected to be released.