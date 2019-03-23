NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Residents in Hell’s Kitchen – living without gas in their building for nine months – stood with local lawmakers in a fight to get the gas turned back on.

Tenants of the Polyclinic Apartments staged a rally near their building Saturday on West 50th, between Eighth and Ninth Avenues.

They say they have been without gas for nearly a year and that their landlord still doesn’t have construction plans approved to make the necessary repairs.

“Tenants do not have a date for when construction will start or how invasive it will be,” Congressman Jerry Nadler said.

“This is outrages and a violation of the law… tenants deserve better.”

Congressman Nadler added that if the issue is not resolved soon, he will ask the city to take over the building and bill the landlord for repairs.