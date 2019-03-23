Comments
EDISON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two men from Newark were shot in Edison early Saturday morning, officials said.
According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and another man, 40, was critically injured.
The shooting took place at 1:56 a.m. on Cortlandt Street during a reggae festival which was taking place at a nearby restaurant.
Anyone with information is asked to call Edison Police at (732) 248-7531 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-3254.