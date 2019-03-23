By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a bright & beautiful day… but it sure was blustery! Expect clear skies through the night with winds diminishing through the evening and overnight. Clear and cold conditions overnight with temps in the 20s & low 30s…some spots well north of NYC may get a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis!

Tomorrow’s gonna be a splendid Sunday filled with sunshine, and a nice (albeit brief) return to mild spring-like warmth. Expect temps to reach the mid & upper 50s, with some spots hitting 60!

A few more clouds move in tomorrow night ahead of a chance for some rain on Monday. It’ll be a bit cooler on Monday with temps in the low 50s, but then we have a nice dry stretch for the rest of the week. And chilly mid-week temps will give way to 50s and 60s by the weekend!