CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 weather forecast, Local TV

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

As expected it was a bright & beautiful day… but it sure was blustery! Expect clear skies through the night with winds diminishing through the evening and overnight. Clear and cold conditions overnight with temps in the 20s & low 30s…some spots well north of NYC may get a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis!

Tomorrow’s gonna be a splendid Sunday filled with sunshine, and a nice (albeit brief) return to mild spring-like warmth. Expect temps to reach the mid & upper 50s, with some spots hitting 60!

A few more clouds move in tomorrow night ahead of a chance for some rain on Monday. It’ll be a bit cooler on Monday with temps in the low 50s, but then we have a nice dry stretch for the rest of the week. And chilly mid-week temps will give way to 50s and 60s by the weekend!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s