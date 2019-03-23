CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York City Hospital Alliance, New York State Nurses' Association


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Thousands of New York nurses who threatened to strike are now putting the plan on hold.

The New York City Hospital Alliance said after six months of negotiations, progress has been made toward a possible settlement with Montefiore, Mount Sinai and New York Presbyterian.

Nurses claimed poor work conditions and severe staffing shortages are putting patients at risk.

Friday night, union officials said hospital management appear more open to creating a fund to improve the hiring of more nurses.

Talks will resume Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s