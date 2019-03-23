



– Thousands of New York nurses who threatened to strike are now putting the plan on hold.

The New York City Hospital Alliance said after six months of negotiations, progress has been made toward a possible settlement with Montefiore, Mount Sinai and New York Presbyterian.

Nurses claimed poor work conditions and severe staffing shortages are putting patients at risk.

Friday night, union officials said hospital management appear more open to creating a fund to improve the hiring of more nurses.

Talks will resume Wednesday.