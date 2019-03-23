



– Another farm animal has been rescued in the city.

Police found a male sheep soaking wet and tied to a tree in Coney Island Creek Park in Brooklyn Thursday night.

There’s no word on how he ended up there, or how long he’d been tethered. His fleece was dirty, overgrown and matted.

After a checkup, he was sent to live at Farm Sanctuary’s shelter in Watkins Glen.

This is the fifth farm animal found in the city in as many days.

Earlier this week, Farm Sanctuary rescued a goat from a Bronx construction site.