MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Firefighters managed to get the massive fire under control Saturday night on Long Island, but more than 100 people are now homeless.

Massive flames and thick smoke that tore through the homes at the Avalon Court Complex in Melville.

Authorities say the blaze started around 6 p.m. and dozens of firefighters were forced to battle high winds while putting out the flames.

The fire lasted for hours until things finally calmed down. A neighbor told CBS2’s Reena Roy more than a dozen apartments were badly affected, including her own, from the water used to stifle the fire.

“I heard a lot of commotion outside, some yelling, I looked out the window, there was a fire truck, and I tried to figure out what to grab,” Barb Christe said.

There were several minor injuries reported, but everyone from the Long Island complex is expected to recover. The big question for many residents now is: what happens next?

The Red Cross is helping those families in their time of need. The local arson squad is now investigating what caused the fire.