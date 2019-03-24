MUELLER REPORTU.S. Attorney General William Barr Sends Summary Of Russia Investigation To Members Of Congress
Filed Under:Local TV, NYC police shooting, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say officers shot and wounded a man who charged at them with a kitchen knife in Queens.

It happened in Bayside at about 3 p.m. Sunday after police say the man crashed his vehicle into a marked police vehicle parked in front of a police precinct, sprayed an accelerant fluid onto both vehicles and then set his own vehicle on fire.

Police say several officers then emerge from the stationhouse and approached the suspect, who brandished a knife and charged at them. Two officers then fired their weapons, striking the suspect in the torso and leg.

The unidentified man was hospitalized in stable condition.

The knife was recovered at the scene.

