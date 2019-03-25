



– The man accused of gunning down reputed Gambino mob boss Frank Cali in front of his home will appear in court Monday.

This time Anthony Comello will face a judge in a Staten Island courtroom, reports CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Comello was being held in a New Jersey jail in protective custody. He waived extradition

His first court appearance last Monday was in an Ocean County, New Jersey, courtroom.

The 24-year-old Comello is accused of gunning down Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali outside the 53-year-old’s Staten Island home a week ago.

Police say Comello may have crashed his truck into Cali’s car to lure him outside, then shot him to death.

Sources say the hit was said to be a violent outburst over Cali’s disappaproval of Comello’s romantic interest in his niece. Comello was angry that Cali told him he wasn’t good enough for her.

Police say the motive is still under investigation and could be more complicated than that.

In court last week, Comello held up his hand with words scribbled with pen written on his palm. His attorney deflected any questions about it, but sources say something will need to be examined more closely about how he got access to a sharp object like a pen while in police custody.

Comello’s attorney said his client has been place in protective custody, due to serious threats made against him.