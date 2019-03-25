NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A goat was found wandering the Bronx yesterday morning.

Police say they found the baby goat near Boston Road at around 4 a.m.

No word on how he got there or how long he’d been roaming the streets.

You’re not going to believe it…another goat brought into ACC this morning by @nypd! Already off to @FarmSanctuary. As always we are proud to be the first stop on the rescue journey. #WeTakeThemAll pic.twitter.com/E1dya95wbe — Animal Care Centers 🐶🐱🐰 (@NYCACC) March 24, 2019

The kid will now spend the rest of his life upstate, at farm sanctuary in Watkins Glen.

This is the sixth farm animal found in recent days and the third taken to the farm sanctuary.

Other new residents include another goat, found at a Bronx construction site, and a sheep found tied to a tree in Brooklyn.