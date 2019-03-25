



– The father of one of the children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has been found dead in the Edmond Town Hall.

According to police, 49-year-old Dr. Jeremy Richman died of an apparent suicide.

Richman was the co-founder of The Avielle Foundation, named for his daughter Avielle Rose Richman, who was 6 years old at the time of the shooting.

The Newtown Police Department confirmed the death on its Facebook page. The cause was not released.

Authorities were alerted to the discovery of the body at 7:00 a.m.

WATCH: Jeremy Richman Talk At 2017 Peace of Mind Storytellers



Richman’s body was transported to the Connecticut State Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy that is expected to be done today.

Police confirmed Richman had an office at the Edmond Town Hall.

“This is a heart breaking event for the Richman family and the Newtown Community as a whole, the police department’s prayers are with the Richman family right now, and we ask that the family be given privacy in this most difficult time,” said Newtown Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde in a statement posted online.

