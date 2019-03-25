TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Rob Nieratko is hoping his persistence will pay off in the search for his daughter Ashley.

He’s now set a deadline for his daughter’s safe return.

“We do not know where she is, who she’s with, or what she’s doing,” Nieratko said.

Rob Nieratko says 17-year-old Ashley Combs went missing on Friday afternoon. She spent the day in school at Toms River North and that was the last time anyone saw her.

As the days passed, concern has turned to dread.

Nieratko posted Ashley’s pictures on Facebook and is asking anyone with information to call Toms River police.

“Do you believe she’s in danger?” CBS2’s Scott Rapoport asked the adoptive father.

“I believe she could be in danger, yes,” Nieratko declared.

With few leads and no results in Ashley’s disappearance, Nieratko has now taken an unusual and aggressive step, hiring attorney Jef Henninger.

They have a very threatening ultimatum for whomever may have Ashley with them.

“Bring her back or there will be hell to pay,” Henninger said.

Henninger has also taken to Facebook, declaring to whomever is involved in the teen’s disappearance, “you cannot even begin to comprehend the legal nightmare that you could be facing.”

“You will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the attorney added.

“She is a minor and you have committed a very serious crime.”

The threat also came with a deal of sorts. Whoever may have Ashley has until Tuesday at 9 a.m. to return her unharmed.

The deal directs that the teen be dropped off at any police station. If that is done, her family says it will forgive and forget.

“We’re giving you one chance to do the right thing,” Henninger added.

“I’m not gonna lie. I’m hoping to scare them into returning her,” Nieratko said.

The Toms River Police Department says it does not consider Ashley’s disappearance suspicious. Authorities added that there is a possibility she could be with a friend.

Henninger and Nieratko however, are hoping the promise of leniency if she is returned – or the threat of prosecution if she is not – will be enough to bring Ashley home.

Late Monday afternoon, Toms River Police reiterated that Ashley’s disappearance does not appear to be suspicious. Investigators say it appears she left home and did not return on purpose, but would not say where she’s gone or who she’s been in contact with.