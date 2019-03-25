Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school put on a spring play that was out of this world.
A video of the show was posted on Twitter on Saturday and has already been viewed more than 2.75 million times.
Xenomorphs invaded the stage at North Bergen High School as students performed their version of Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror film “Alien” twice last week.
From airlock doors to space jockeys, Kane and the chestburster scene, the drama club didn’t skimp on costumes or special effects.
The club raised the money to put on the play and students used recycled materials to create the costumes and props.
