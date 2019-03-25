



– A New Jersey high school put on a spring play that was out of this world.

Xenomorphs invaded the stage at North Bergen High School as students performed their version of Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror film “Alien” twice last week.

I love that north bergen high school did alien last night as their school play, so I’m gonna keep tweeting about how great it is..everything was made from recycled materials .. so nuts amazing I’m so proud of my hometown pic.twitter.com/EEMEbankDz — Andrew Fernandez (@bhsdrew) March 23, 2019

From airlock doors to space jockeys, Kane and the chestburster scene, the drama club didn’t skimp on costumes or special effects.

MORE: A Closer Look At The Costumes | Scenes From The Students’ ‘Alien’ Production

The club raised the money to put on the play and students used recycled materials to create the costumes and props.

A video of the show was posted on Twitter on Saturday and has already been viewed more than 2.75 million times.

