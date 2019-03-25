MUELLER REPORTU.S. Attorney General William Barr Sends Summary Of Russia Investigation To Members Of Congress
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Alien, Local TV, New Jersey, North Bergen


NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey high school put on a spring play that was out of this world.

Xenomorphs invaded the stage at North Bergen High School as students performed their version of Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror film “Alien” twice last week.

From airlock doors to space jockeys, Kane and the chestburster scene, the drama club didn’t skimp on costumes or special effects.

MORE: A Closer Look At The Costumes | Scenes From The Students’ ‘Alien’ Production

The club raised the money to put on the play and students used recycled materials to create the costumes and props.

A video of the show was posted on Twitter on Saturday and has already been viewed more than 2.75 million times.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s