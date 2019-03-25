CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suburb trying to revitalize its downtown is offering a major perk — free rent for a year in a new luxury building.

It’s a contest designed to get creative juices flowing, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Monday.

(Photo: City of New Rochelle)

New Rochelle is seeing a building boom, and that will mean a bonanza for one lucky person — an apartment rent-free for one year.

The 28-story building is being built on the site of a former movie palace. The elaborate old facade is being preserved.

The city is trying to attract more artists, feeling they add diversity and vitality to make downtown more attractive.

New Rochelle and the developer, RXR, are sponsoring a contest: one year’s free rent in the new building, a studio apartment for an artist.

The term is being defined loosely, as singers, painters, writers, even culinary artists such as cake decorators, can apply.

You must submit a short video explaining why New Rochelle is “the ideal creative place to live.” Entries are due by mid-May and the winner will be named in July. To enter the contest, please click here.

In case you are wondering, the value of the year’s free rent will be reported to the IRS and the winner will have to pay taxes on it.

