



The seemingly endless twists and turns of the bizarre case involving the “Empire” star played out like a Hollywood movie – going from the victim to the villain overnight.

After claiming to the police and the public that he was the victim of a violent hate crime, the 36-year-old actor was arrested by Chicago police and accused of staging the entire incident. Two brothers came forward to provide evidence that they had been paid by Smollett to carry out the hoax.

Experts say this real life drama may impact the actor’s chance of landing his next big role.

“My career advice for Jussie Smollett, go find another career… I think his Hollywood career is over,” public relations CEO Ronn Torossian said.

Torossian has worked with A-list celebrities for the last two decades. He told CBS2’s Reena Roy that Smollett’s case is a unique one that could cause permanent damage.

“Brands and corporations don’t want people that bring them additional headache and no upside… What’s the upside with working with this guy?” the CEO added.

Torossian added that regardless of what’s true and what’s not, the public has already made up its mind.

“He touched on racial lines, political lines, sexual lines… Democrat or Republican, right wing or left wing, everyone thinks this guy just crossed all lines.”

Although Torossian told CBS2 it is very tough to bounce back from these situations, it’s possible sometimes.

“If Jussie Smollett would go out and say ‘hey I did this and I’m so sorry’ maybe he could have some sort of recovery,” Torossian explained.

CBS2 hit the streets to ask New Yorkers if they think the actor deserves a second chance.

“I don’t think he deserves it,” one New Yorker said. “It was clearly very deliberate.”

“It would be interesting to know what actually happened… If it’s not quite as we understand, I feel he should get a second chance,” another person countered.

“If he didn’t do it, then yeah absolutely… I wish him well… I mean I like him as an entertainer,” one fan added.

Of course only time will tell how Smollett’s next scene will unfold.