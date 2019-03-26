



– A state of emergency is being declared in Rockland County due to the measles outbreak

People under the age of 18 who are not vaccinated for measles will not be allowed in public places.

The ban is in effect for 30 days, or until the get the vaccination.

It begins at midnight tonight.

As of Thursday, there were 151 cases of the measles in Rockland County. The outbreak started in the fall.

County Executive Ed Day is scheduled to give more information at an afternoon news conference.

It will be streamed live on CBSN New York at 2 p.m.

Residents with questions can call 1-888-364-4837, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-5 p.m.