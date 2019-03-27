Comments
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car slammed into a Little Caesars pizzeria in New Brunswick Wednesday.
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car slammed into a Little Caesars pizzeria in New Brunswick Wednesday.
It happened at 11:30 a.m. at Georges and Milltown roads.
The driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
Police notified the Buildings Department to check the integrity of the building.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.