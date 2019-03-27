CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New Brunswick, New Jersey


NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A car slammed into a Little Caesars pizzeria in New Brunswick Wednesday.

It happened at 11:30 a.m. at Georges and Milltown roads.

The driver was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Police notified the Buildings Department to check the integrity of the building.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s