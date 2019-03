NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A dozen businesses and more than 400 apartments were without water early Wednesday morning in Chelsea.

Tuesday’s water main break left behind a mess on Seventh Avenue.

There are street closures along Seventh Ave. between 25th and 31st streets, and 26th Street is also closed.

The break sent water rushing onto the subway tracks at the 23rd Street 1 train station, temporarily halting service Tuesday afternoon.