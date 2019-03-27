CBSN New YorkWatch Now
LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island tanning salon worker is accused of secretly recording women.

Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, of Wantagh, faces two counts of unlawful surveillance.

(Credit: Nassau County Police Department)

Nassau County police said a female customer at Beach Bum Tanning in Levittown caught Gabler-Colotti recording her while she was using a private tanning booth on March 12.

After his arrest, police learned of similar complaints against him at the Levittown salon, as well as other locations in Seaford and Plainview.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone who feels they may have been recorded should contact Second Squad at (516) 573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

