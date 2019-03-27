



– Will it soon be “fur-geddaboutit” in New York?

Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) has introduced a bill to ban the sale of fur in New York by 2021.

Violators would be fined $500 for the first offense, $750 for a second offense, and $1,000 for each additional offense.

LINK: Read the bill

“The Humane Society of the United States estimates that over 100 million animals are killed each year for the fur industry,” Rosenthal wrote in the memo accompanying her bill. “Major luxury fashion brands such as Coach, Versace, Burberry and Michael Kors have recently announced plans to become fur-

free, while some retailers and magazines have also announced they will no longer carry or feature clothing and accessories using animal fur. Countries such as Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have banned the sale of fur products, while a few U.S. cities including Los Angeles and San Francisco have also taken the step.”

The move comes as the New York City Council contemplates a number of animal-centric bills, including one that would prohibit declaring cats and another requiring new building use special glass to help prevent birds from flying into them.

