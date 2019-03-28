



Matt DeLuciaCBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It’s back to normal today as temps climb into the mid 50s, right where we should be. The exception is right along the coast and Long Island, where winds off the water will keep temps lower. Mostly sunny skies once again, with a few more clouds building as we get into the late afternoon and evening. Nice weather for the Yankees!

It turns mostly cloudy overnight, but its not as cold. Temps only drop into the 40s for most locations. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out far N&W.

For Friday, its much warmer as we tap into a full southwest flow. Highs will reach the mid 60s, but it comes with a lot of clouds as a front stalls to our northwest. A few spotty showers once again are possible, best bet is once again N&W. Even so, much of the day should be dry.

Even warmer on Saturday, pushing 70 before we return to cooler temps behind a cold front on Sunday.