CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York


NEWYORK (CBSNewYork) – A billboard battle is raging on the rivers around the city.

Mayor de Blasio wants floating LED signs shut off. He’s now going as far as to sue a company that puts them on boats that sail New York’s waterways.

MORE: Are LED Boat Advertisements On The Hudson River Going A Step Too Far?

The mayor’s office says the bright 20-foot tall billboards are distracting drivers. The lawsuit against Ballyhoo Media claims their signage is violating the city’s zoning laws and is creating a public nuisance. Both sides told CBS2 their thoughts on the matter.

(Credit: CBS2)

“New York City is the media capital of the world and it’s the outdoor capital with times Square,” Ballyhoo Media CEO Adam Shapiro said.

“If people are driving along a nice highway or waterway, you don’t want to get disturbed by this flashing billboard,” city councilwoman Margaret Chin argued.

The lawsuit seeks penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, but Councilwoman Chin says she wants those fines to increase to $100,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s