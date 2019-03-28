



A billboard battle is raging on the rivers around the city.

Mayor de Blasio wants floating LED signs shut off. He’s now going as far as to sue a company that puts them on boats that sail New York’s waterways.

The mayor’s office says the bright 20-foot tall billboards are distracting drivers. The lawsuit against Ballyhoo Media claims their signage is violating the city’s zoning laws and is creating a public nuisance. Both sides told CBS2 their thoughts on the matter.

“New York City is the media capital of the world and it’s the outdoor capital with times Square,” Ballyhoo Media CEO Adam Shapiro said.

“If people are driving along a nice highway or waterway, you don’t want to get disturbed by this flashing billboard,” city councilwoman Margaret Chin argued.

The lawsuit seeks penalties of up to $25,000 per violation, but Councilwoman Chin says she wants those fines to increase to $100,000.