Suffolk County prosecutors said Jamel Turner, 25, of Bellport, pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide, assault and driving while ability impaired by drugs. He faces up to 27 years in prison at his May 7 sentencing.

Prosecutors said Turner was high on marijuana and speeding before the chain-reaction crash last February in the hamlet of Ridge that involved the stolen car, an oil truck and two other vehicles.

One car caught fire, killing four people inside. A 19-year-old passenger in the stolen car was ejected and killed.

Turner’s lawyer called the crash a “horrible accident.”

